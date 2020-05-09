FY2020 EPS Estimates for Ramaco Resources Inc Reduced by B. Riley (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Ramaco Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $45.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 15.42%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on METC. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

Ramaco Resources stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.99 million, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. Ramaco Resources has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $6.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,382 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

