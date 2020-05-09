KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of KLA in a report released on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $10.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.30. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KLA’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.39 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KLAC. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KLA from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Sunday, February 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of KLA from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.94.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $171.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.25. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $101.34 and a fifty-two week high of $184.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. KLA had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

In other KLA news, EVP Teri A. Little sold 3,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total transaction of $602,020.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total transaction of $646,476.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at $577,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,049 shares of company stock worth $1,471,251 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in KLA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,560,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in KLA by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,796,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,266,000 after purchasing an additional 741,025 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in KLA by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,561,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $456,344,000 after purchasing an additional 142,507 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,460,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $438,440,000 after acquiring an additional 142,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $299,294,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

