Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 1,861 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.1% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after acquiring an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,316 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $310.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1,316.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $266.29 and its 200 day moving average is $280.41.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

