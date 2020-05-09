Pi Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Pi Financial in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$10.85 price objective on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.33% from the company’s current price.

Shares of VCM stock opened at C$10.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.59 million and a P/E ratio of -105.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.88. Vecima Networks has a fifty-two week low of C$7.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.00.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$25.12 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Vecima Networks will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. Its products for the cable industry allow service providers a last mile solution for video and broadband access in business services market segment.

