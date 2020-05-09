Torstar (TSE:TS.B) Price Target Cut to C$0.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

Torstar (TSE:TS.B) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Torstar stock opened at C$0.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Torstar has a 52-week low of C$0.25 and a 52-week high of C$1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.48.

About Torstar

Torstar Corporation operates as a media company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Community Brands, Daily Brands, and Digital Ventures. The company publishes the Toronto Star newspaper; the Metro daily print editions; Sing Tao Daily, a Chinese-language daily newspaper, as well as operates thestar.com, a newspaper Website in Canada; and operates Toronto.com, Torstar Syndication Services, and The Kit, a print and digital publication focuses on beauty, fashion, and wellness.

