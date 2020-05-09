Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target to C$74.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRI. National Bank Financial cut Thomson Reuters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Shares of TSE TRI opened at C$95.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$94.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$96.43. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of C$75.91 and a 52 week high of C$109.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion and a PE ratio of 30.58.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.09 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 2.0900001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.98%.

In other news, Director David Kenneth Roy Thomson bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$82.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,109,500.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.