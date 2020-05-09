Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$100.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$110.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRI. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$73.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

Shares of TSE TRI opened at C$95.04 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of C$75.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$109.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$94.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$96.43. The company has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.09 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 2.0900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.98%.

In other news, Director David Kenneth Roy Thomson purchased 25,000 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$82.19 per share, with a total value of C$2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,109,500.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

