Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Raised to C$17.50

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 24.11% from the company’s previous close.

TOU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 target price on Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$29.25 to C$25.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$18.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tourmaline Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.29.

Shares of TOU opened at C$14.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of C$6.73 and a one year high of C$20.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.38.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$548.77 million for the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose sold 27,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.07, for a total value of C$190,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,388,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$66,374,835.59.

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

