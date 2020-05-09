Raymond James Increases Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$17.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$20.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tourmaline Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.29.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$14.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.49. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of C$6.73 and a 12-month high of C$20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.38.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$548.77 million during the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.07, for a total transaction of C$190,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,388,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$66,374,835.59.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

