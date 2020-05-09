Tudor Pickering Reaffirms Buy Rating for Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU)

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$17.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TOU. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$20.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$29.25 to C$25.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.29.

TOU opened at C$14.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion and a PE ratio of 11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.49. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of C$6.73 and a 52 week high of C$20.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.38.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$548.77 million during the quarter.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.07, for a total value of C$190,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,388,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$66,374,835.59.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

