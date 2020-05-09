TD Securities Boosts TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) Price Target to C$1.90

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$1.80 to C$1.90 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of TORC Oil and Gas in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James set a C$0.90 price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Laurentian dropped their price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.01.

TORC Oil and Gas stock opened at C$1.08 on Wednesday. TORC Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of C$0.41 and a 12-month high of C$4.96. The stock has a market cap of $244.55 million and a P/E ratio of -6.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.87.

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$141.54 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that TORC Oil and Gas will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. TORC Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -169.41%.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

