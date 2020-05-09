TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) Price Target Raised to C$1.00

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

TOG has been the subject of several other reports. Laurentian reduced their target price on TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on TORC Oil and Gas from C$7.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.50 price target on TORC Oil and Gas and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on TORC Oil and Gas from C$1.80 to C$1.90 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.01.

TOG opened at C$1.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.05. TORC Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of C$0.41 and a twelve month high of C$4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $244.55 million and a P/E ratio of -6.35.

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$141.54 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that TORC Oil and Gas will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. TORC Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -169.41%.

About TORC Oil and Gas

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

