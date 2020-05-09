National Bank Financial Cuts Tervita (TSE:TEV) Price Target to C$4.75

Tervita (TSE:TEV) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$4.75 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.76% from the company’s current price.

TEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Tervita from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Tervita from C$11.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. AltaCorp Capital dropped their price target on shares of Tervita from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Tervita from C$8.50 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Tervita from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Tervita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.00.

Tervita stock opened at C$3.13 on Thursday. Tervita has a 1-year low of C$2.52 and a 1-year high of C$7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.04.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$591.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$591.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Tervita will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Tervita Company Profile

Tervita Corporation provides waste management and environmental solutions to oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The company offers treatment, recovery, and disposal (TRD) of fluids; energy marketing services; processing and disposal of solid materials; disposal of oilfield-generated waste; and supplying and operating of drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management services, as well as provides onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production.

