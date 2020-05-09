Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Lowered to C$28.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price cut by analysts at Evercore from C$40.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Evercore’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.50% from the company’s previous close.

SU has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.24.

Suncor Energy stock opened at C$23.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$21.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.02 and a 12-month high of C$45.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.74.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$9.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.82 billion. On average, analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$29.32 per share, with a total value of C$249,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$632,784.24. Also, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 17,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.10, for a total value of C$673,541.77.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

