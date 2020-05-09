Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Lowered to C$28.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price cut by analysts at Evercore from C$40.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Evercore’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.50% from the company’s previous close.
SU has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.24.
Suncor Energy stock opened at C$23.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$21.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.02 and a 12-month high of C$45.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.74.
In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$29.32 per share, with a total value of C$249,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$632,784.24. Also, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 17,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.10, for a total value of C$673,541.77.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.
