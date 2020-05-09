Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Cut to C$28.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from C$40.00 to C$28.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.50% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$27.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.24.
Shares of SU stock opened at C$23.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.44. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 billion and a PE ratio of 12.81. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.02 and a 1 year high of C$45.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94.
In other news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$29.32 per share, with a total value of C$249,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,582 shares in the company, valued at C$632,784.24. Also, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 17,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.10, for a total value of C$673,541.77.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.
