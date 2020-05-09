Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Cut to C$28.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from C$40.00 to C$28.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$27.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.24.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of SU stock opened at C$23.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.44. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 billion and a PE ratio of 12.81. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.02 and a 1 year high of C$45.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$9.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$29.32 per share, with a total value of C$249,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,582 shares in the company, valued at C$632,784.24. Also, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 17,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.10, for a total value of C$673,541.77.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.