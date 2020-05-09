Raymond James Boosts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$28.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$27.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Suncor Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$31.24.

Shares of SU opened at C$23.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.44 billion and a PE ratio of 12.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$21.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.44. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$14.02 and a 52-week high of C$45.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.74.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$9.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.82 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 92.74%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 17,226 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.10, for a total value of C$673,541.77. Also, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$29.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$249,220.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$632,784.24.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

