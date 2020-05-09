Raymond James Boosts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$28.00

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$27.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Suncor Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$31.24.

Shares of SU opened at C$23.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.44 billion and a PE ratio of 12.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$21.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.44. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$14.02 and a 52-week high of C$45.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.74.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$9.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.82 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 92.74%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 17,226 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.10, for a total value of C$673,541.77. Also, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$29.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$249,220.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$632,784.24.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Analyst Recommendations for Suncor Energy (TSE:SU)

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brokers Offer Predictions for Assurant, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Brokers Offer Predictions for Assurant, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Deere & Company Getting Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Finds
Deere & Company Getting Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Finds
NINTENDO LTD/ADR Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports
NINTENDO LTD/ADR Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports
Tesla Receives Daily News Impact Rating of -1.78
Tesla Receives Daily News Impact Rating of -1.78
Moody’s Receiving Very Critical News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports
Moody’s Receiving Very Critical News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports
Chromadex Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday
Chromadex Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report