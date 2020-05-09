Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $55.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.81 million, a P/E ratio of 55.02 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.99 and a 200-day moving average of $53.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $64.94.

A number of research firms have commented on EGRX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Earnings History for Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Pi Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Vecima Networks
Pi Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Vecima Networks
Torstar Price Target Cut to C$0.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada
Torstar Price Target Cut to C$0.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Thomson Reuters Price Target to C$74.00
Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Thomson Reuters Price Target to C$74.00
Thomson Reuters Downgraded by TD Securities
Thomson Reuters Downgraded by TD Securities
Tourmaline Oil PT Raised to C$17.50
Tourmaline Oil PT Raised to C$17.50
Raymond James Increases Tourmaline Oil Price Target to C$17.00
Raymond James Increases Tourmaline Oil Price Target to C$17.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report