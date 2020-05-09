Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $55.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.81 million, a P/E ratio of 55.02 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.99 and a 200-day moving average of $53.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $64.94.

A number of research firms have commented on EGRX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

