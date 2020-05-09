Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 778.47% and a negative return on equity of 5,327.73%. On average, analysts expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTK opened at $4.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $194.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.68. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $5.89.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRTK. ValuEngine raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

