Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect Granite Point Mortgage Trust to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $19.38. The stock has a market cap of $240.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPMT. ValuEngine cut shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

