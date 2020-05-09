Exterran (EXTN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $272.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.20 million. Exterran had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. On average, analysts expect Exterran to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE EXTN opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $177.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.30. Exterran has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $14.89.

In other Exterran news, Director William M. Goodyear bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,034 shares in the company, valued at $465,539.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc bought 310,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,863,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 1,650,436 shares of company stock worth $10,600,709 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

EXTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Exterran to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

