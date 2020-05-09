HireQuest (HQI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 11th.
HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.87 million during the quarter.
HQI stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.32. HireQuest has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $8.55.
HireQuest Company Profile
HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company undertakes short and longer-term temporary work assignments; and recruits and places workers in temp-to-hire positions. It also provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled general labour and industrial personnel, clerical and secretarial personnel, and construction personnel.
