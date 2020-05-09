HireQuest (HQI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 11th.

HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.87 million during the quarter.

HQI stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.32. HireQuest has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $8.55.

In other news, CEO Richard Hermanns purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $35,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,810,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,691,610.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward Jackson purchased 4,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $27,473.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,528,163 shares in the company, valued at $15,093,133.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 85,566 shares of company stock worth $541,127.

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company undertakes short and longer-term temporary work assignments; and recruits and places workers in temp-to-hire positions. It also provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled general labour and industrial personnel, clerical and secretarial personnel, and construction personnel.

