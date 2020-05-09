Marriott International (MAR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 181.84%. On average, analysts expect Marriott International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $87.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $153.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.13.

A number of research firms have commented on MAR. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.19.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options

Earnings History for Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brokers Offer Predictions for Assurant, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Brokers Offer Predictions for Assurant, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Deere & Company Getting Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Finds
Deere & Company Getting Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Finds
NINTENDO LTD/ADR Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports
NINTENDO LTD/ADR Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports
Tesla Receives Daily News Impact Rating of -1.78
Tesla Receives Daily News Impact Rating of -1.78
Moody’s Receiving Very Critical News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports
Moody’s Receiving Very Critical News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports
Chromadex Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday
Chromadex Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report