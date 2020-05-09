Marriott International (MAR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 181.84%. On average, analysts expect Marriott International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $87.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $153.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.13.

A number of research firms have commented on MAR. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.19.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

