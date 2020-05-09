Marriott International (MAR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 181.84%. On average, analysts expect Marriott International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $87.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $153.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.13.
Marriott International Company Profile
Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.
