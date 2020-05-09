Wave Life Sciences (WVE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect Wave Life Sciences to post earnings of ($1.34) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 144.62% and a negative net margin of 1,211.53%. On average, analysts expect Wave Life Sciences to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:WVE opened at $7.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average of $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $279.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of -0.04. Wave Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WVE shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.92.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $25,025.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,897.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Bolno sold 11,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $89,890.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,100.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,620 shares of company stock valued at $138,317 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

