Radiant Logistics (RLGT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $201.93 million during the quarter.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

Shares of RLGT stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. Radiant Logistics has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $7.26.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Radiant Logistics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Radiant Logistics in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.