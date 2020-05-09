Camtek (CAMT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) is scheduled to be posting its Q1 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect Camtek to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Camtek has set its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.50 million. Camtek had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 16.52%. Camtek’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Camtek to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CAMT stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.68 million, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.72. Camtek has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $14.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.48.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Camtek in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Camtek from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Camtek currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

