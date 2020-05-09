Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect Aimmune Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.15) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. On average, analysts expect Aimmune Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AIMT opened at $17.56 on Friday. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average of $25.30.

In other Aimmune Therapeutics news, CEO Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas bought 2,665 shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $49,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick G. Enright bought 125,000 shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,522,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,958.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 1,070,165 shares of company stock valued at $31,650,792 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AIMT shares. BidaskClub downgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Aimmune Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.