Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Earns Neutral Rating from Pi Financial

Pi Financial reissued their neutral rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial currently has a C$10.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight Capital increased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.25 to C$13.01 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.56.
Shares of TSE:WDO opened at C$11.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.93. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52-week low of C$4.11 and a 52-week high of C$11.79.
About Wesdome Gold Mines
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.
