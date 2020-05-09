Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Earns Neutral Rating from Pi Financial

Pi Financial reissued their neutral rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial currently has a C$10.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight Capital increased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.25 to C$13.01 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.56.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Shares of TSE:WDO opened at C$11.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.93. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52-week low of C$4.11 and a 52-week high of C$11.79.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$43.22 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.