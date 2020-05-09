Scotiabank Boosts Winpak (TSE:WPK) Price Target to C$53.00

Winpak (TSE:WPK) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Winpak from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Winpak from C$49.00 to C$47.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Winpak from C$49.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

TSE:WPK opened at C$44.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 11.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Winpak has a 1-year low of C$33.11 and a 1-year high of C$52.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$45.64.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$286.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$293.18 million. Equities analysts predict that Winpak will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Winpak’s payout ratio is presently 5.39%.

Winpak Company Profile

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, Flexible Packaging, and Packaging Machinery. The company offers medical packaging products, including thermoforming films, pre-made cups, lidding films, die-cut lids, pouches, central supply room wraps and draping films, and packaging machinery; pharmaceutical packaging products, such as blister foils, pouch stock products, child-resistant blister lidding products, and cold form laminates; and laminations for pouches and lidding applications for personal care products, such as cosmetics, skin creams, and shampoos.

