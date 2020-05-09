Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) PT Lowered to C$13.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZZZ. TD Securities upgraded shares of Sleep Country Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$22.00 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. CIBC cut shares of Sleep Country Canada from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th.
Shares of ZZZ opened at C$13.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $498.33 million and a P/E ratio of 9.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.62. Sleep Country Canada has a twelve month low of C$7.75 and a twelve month high of C$22.56.
About Sleep Country Canada
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.
