Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) PT Lowered to C$13.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZZZ. TD Securities upgraded shares of Sleep Country Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$22.00 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. CIBC cut shares of Sleep Country Canada from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of ZZZ opened at C$13.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $498.33 million and a P/E ratio of 9.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.62. Sleep Country Canada has a twelve month low of C$7.75 and a twelve month high of C$22.56.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$186.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$183.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sleep Country Canada will post 1.4700001 EPS for the current year.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.

