Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Trading Up 9.4% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) were up 9.4% on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $21.98 and last traded at $21.90, approximately 2,172,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,627,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.01.

Specifically, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.90 per share, with a total value of $109,500.00. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.46 per share, with a total value of $98,856.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,544.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

LPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.29.

The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2,192.19 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.53.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 24,237 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.