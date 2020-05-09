Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Stock Price Up 9.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) rose 9.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $7.50 to $8.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Gates Industrial traded as high as $8.96 and last traded at $8.93, approximately 553,800 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 368,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.61.

In related news, Director Ivo Jurek bought 5,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.21 per share, with a total value of $66,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,148.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 75,400 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $714,038.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 345,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,438. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTES. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 22,476 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Gates Industrial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Gates Industrial by 162.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Gates Industrial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 562,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after buying an additional 17,843 shares during the period.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.83.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $710.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.28 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 3.74%. Gates Industrial’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

