UGI (NYSE:UGI) Shares Up 9.8% on Analyst Upgrade

UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) shot up 9.8% on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $30.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. UGI traded as high as $31.02 and last traded at $30.89, 1,285,131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,736,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.13.

UGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UGI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Get UGI alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 1,689.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 395.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 465,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.05.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. UGI had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UGI Corp will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

UGI Company Profile (NYSE:UGI)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.