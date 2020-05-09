Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Trading 9.4% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO)’s share price was up 9.4% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.55, approximately 344,957 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 628,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $138.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.90 million. Civeo had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 8.13%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Civeo from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

In related news, CEO Bradley J. Dodson acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $34,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,793,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,677.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Lambert acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVEO. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Civeo by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 533,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Mad River Investors increased its holdings in shares of Civeo by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 4,269,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 730,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Civeo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Civeo by 569.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 23,835 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Civeo by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 6,618,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 486,873 shares during the period. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97. The stock has a market cap of $83.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19.

About Civeo (NYSE:CVEO)

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

Recommended Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Wesdome Gold Mines Earns Neutral Rating from Pi Financial
Wesdome Gold Mines Earns Neutral Rating from Pi Financial
Scotiabank Boosts Winpak Price Target to C$53.00
Scotiabank Boosts Winpak Price Target to C$53.00
Sleep Country Canada PT Lowered to C$13.00 at Royal Bank of Canada
Sleep Country Canada PT Lowered to C$13.00 at Royal Bank of Canada
Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 9.4% on Insider Buying Activity
Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 9.4% on Insider Buying Activity
Gates Industrial Stock Price Up 9.6% After Analyst Upgrade
Gates Industrial Stock Price Up 9.6% After Analyst Upgrade
UGI Shares Up 9.8% on Analyst Upgrade
UGI Shares Up 9.8% on Analyst Upgrade


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report