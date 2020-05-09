Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Trading 9.4% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO)’s share price was up 9.4% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.55, approximately 344,957 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 628,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $138.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.90 million. Civeo had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 8.13%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Civeo from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

In related news, CEO Bradley J. Dodson acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $34,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,793,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,677.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Martin Lambert acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVEO. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Civeo by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 533,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Mad River Investors increased its holdings in shares of Civeo by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 4,269,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 730,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Civeo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Civeo by 569.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 23,835 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Civeo by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 6,618,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 486,873 shares during the period. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97. The stock has a market cap of $83.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19.

About Civeo (NYSE:CVEO)

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

