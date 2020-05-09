Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Stock Price Up 10.3% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR)’s share price rose 10.3% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $34.92 and last traded at $33.21, approximately 1,075,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 167% from the average daily volume of 402,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.11.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $32.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 million. Xencor had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 17.15%.

Get Xencor alerts:

XNCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Xencor in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Xencor in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised Xencor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xencor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.27.

In related news, major shareholder Ronin Capital, Llc sold 26,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $756,564.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 644,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $17,686,068.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Xencor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xencor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a current ratio of 8.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.80 and a beta of 1.03.

About Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.