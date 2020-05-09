Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock Price Up 11.1% Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) rose 11.1% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $20.85 and last traded at $20.33, approximately 1,342,400 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,192,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.82.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.