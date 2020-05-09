Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Trading 11.2% Higher After Strong Earnings

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) traded up 11.2% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $30.32 and last traded at $30.10, 5,577,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 25% from the average session volume of 4,449,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.08.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.85 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.7925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 82.34%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ventas from $63.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ventas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Ventas from $56.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ventas from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.85.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Ventas by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 99,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 388,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,438,000 after buying an additional 33,104 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at $2,732,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Ventas by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 49,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 12,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at $601,000. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.24.

Ventas Company Profile (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

