Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Trading Up 12.9% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO)’s share price was up 12.9% on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $14.74, approximately 1,211,600 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 620,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.63 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRDO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1,212.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 572.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.88. The firm has a market cap of $881.81 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.69.

About Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

