Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock Price Up 15.4% After Strong Earnings

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) rose 15.4% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $17.35 and last traded at $17.26, approximately 1,803,900 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,194,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.96.

The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.28 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KTOS. SunTrust Banks raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.78.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $139,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Scot B. Jarvis bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $82,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 112,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,335. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 16,180 shares of company stock worth $201,039 and sold 51,453 shares worth $790,543. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $502,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 218,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 61,106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $9,589,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter valued at $803,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.30.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

