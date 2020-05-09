News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Stock Price Up 13.3% After Strong Earnings

Shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) shot up 13.3% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $11.06 and last traded at $10.93, 3,163,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 1% from the average session volume of 3,208,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. News’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. FMR LLC lifted its position in News by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in News in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,730,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in News by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,306,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in News by 2,139.1% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 274,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 262,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.16 and a beta of 1.41.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

