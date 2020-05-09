Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Up 14.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT)’s stock price shot up 14.7% during trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $20.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Adient traded as high as $17.88 and last traded at $17.75, 1,872,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,841,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.48.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ADNT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Adient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark started coverage on Adient in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Adient from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.73.

In other Adient news, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil bought 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $99,996.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,432.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerome J. Dorlack bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $35,397.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 93,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,986.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,923 shares of company stock worth $140,419 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 629.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 30.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.56. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adient PLC will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient Company Profile (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Wesdome Gold Mines Earns Neutral Rating from Pi Financial
Wesdome Gold Mines Earns Neutral Rating from Pi Financial
Scotiabank Boosts Winpak Price Target to C$53.00
Scotiabank Boosts Winpak Price Target to C$53.00
Sleep Country Canada PT Lowered to C$13.00 at Royal Bank of Canada
Sleep Country Canada PT Lowered to C$13.00 at Royal Bank of Canada
Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 9.4% on Insider Buying Activity
Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 9.4% on Insider Buying Activity
Gates Industrial Stock Price Up 9.6% After Analyst Upgrade
Gates Industrial Stock Price Up 9.6% After Analyst Upgrade
UGI Shares Up 9.8% on Analyst Upgrade
UGI Shares Up 9.8% on Analyst Upgrade


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report