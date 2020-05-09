Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Up 14.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT)’s stock price shot up 14.7% during trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $20.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Adient traded as high as $17.88 and last traded at $17.75, 1,872,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,841,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.48.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ADNT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Adient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark started coverage on Adient in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Adient from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.73.

In other Adient news, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil bought 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $99,996.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,432.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerome J. Dorlack bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $35,397.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 93,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,986.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,923 shares of company stock worth $140,419 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 629.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 30.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.56. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adient PLC will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient Company Profile (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

