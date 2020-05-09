Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Up 16.4% After Dividend Announcement

Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK)’s share price shot up 16.4% on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.18, 1,686,061 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 8% from the average session volume of 1,564,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NMRK. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $12.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.35 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Newmark Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.48.

The stock has a market capitalization of $622.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $483.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.27 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 43.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 57.9% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 213,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 78,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 292,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,771,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 124.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 581,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 322,114 shares during the period. 59.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

