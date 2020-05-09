Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Trading Up 21.6% After Strong Earnings

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) was up 21.6% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $5.19 and last traded at $4.73, approximately 3,490,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 221% from the average daily volume of 1,086,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Funko had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.98 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Funko from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Funko from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Funko from $9.50 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Funko in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Funko by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Funko by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Funko in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,501,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Funko in the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,000. 63.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.12. The company has a market capitalization of $186.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

