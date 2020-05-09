Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Trading 32.1% Higher on Earnings Beat

Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA)’s share price rose 32.1% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $36.50 and last traded at $34.39, approximately 1,552,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 317% from the average daily volume of 372,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.03.

The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $251.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.60 million. Pra Group had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 7.41%. Pra Group’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRAA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities raised shares of Pra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Pra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,873,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,002,000 after buying an additional 10,797 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,371,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,797,000 after buying an additional 19,224 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,106,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,149,000 after buying an additional 55,740 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,047,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,037,000 after buying an additional 90,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 748,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,165,000 after buying an additional 12,803 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

About Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

