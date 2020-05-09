Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Imperial Capital raised their price target on the stock from $83.00 to $93.00. The stock had previously closed at $89.03, but opened at $87.02. Imperial Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources shares last traded at $88.36, with a volume of 95,955 shares traded.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 13.45%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

