Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $94.62, but opened at $91.94. Waste Connections shares last traded at $92.58, with a volume of 34,952 shares traded.

The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Several research firms have commented on WCN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Waste Connections from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Waste Connections from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.47.

In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,090.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $474,668,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 479.0% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 692,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,692,000 after buying an additional 572,483 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,084,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,300,000 after buying an additional 475,761 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,286,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,821,000 after buying an additional 412,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1,526.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 413,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,070,000 after purchasing an additional 388,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.46.

About Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

