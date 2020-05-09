Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $11.04, but opened at $11.02. Commscope shares last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 149,105 shares traded.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 31.35% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis.

COMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Nomura increased their target price on Commscope from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on Commscope from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commscope has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Frank B. Wyatt II bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Commscope in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,281,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Commscope by 19.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in Commscope by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,135,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,111,000 after purchasing an additional 551,620 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Commscope in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,958,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Commscope by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 283,789 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,989 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.09.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

