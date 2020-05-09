Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $61.15, but opened at $59.23. Middleby shares last traded at $63.46, with a volume of 57,966 shares.

The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MIDD shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Middleby from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Middleby from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Middleby presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.97 per share, for a total transaction of $96,101.85. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,467.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.33 per share, with a total value of $464,562.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,026,696.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 9,365 shares of company stock valued at $735,029 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,283,000 after acquiring an additional 15,319 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 184.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 126,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.84. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.55.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

