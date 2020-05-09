ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $16.05, but opened at $16.42. ViacomCBS shares last traded at $17.89, with a volume of 9,960,696 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on VIAC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $60.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In related news, Director Nicole Seligman acquired 3,500 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $75,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,604.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick Terrell acquired 5,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 24,525 shares of company stock valued at $374,281. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.81.

About ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

