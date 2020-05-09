Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $11.23, but opened at $10.75. Primo Water shares last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 157,930 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair lowered shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.96.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average of $13.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 125.68, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.40 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Harrington purchased 84,000 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,049,124.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 343.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 282,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 219,108 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter worth $1,975,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW)

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

