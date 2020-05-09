Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $46.00. The stock had previously closed at $52.70, but opened at $48.56. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Zillow Group shares last traded at $57.02, with a volume of 570,166 shares.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $549,572.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,987,910.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 123,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $7,535,893.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,689 shares of company stock worth $23,068,927 over the last quarter. 19.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,982,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth approximately $15,687,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,886,000 after acquiring an additional 379,805 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,514,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,639,000 after acquiring an additional 332,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,035,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,375,000 after acquiring an additional 314,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $943.95 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%.

Zillow Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

